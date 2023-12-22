Teacher suspended for OnlyFans claims South Park made episode about her

A woman suspended from teaching after her OnlyFans account was discovered has claimed South Park is basing an episode on her story.

Brianna Coppage was suspended from her position at St. Clair High School as an English teacher after students discovered her OnlyFans account.

Ultimately, she chose to hand in her resignation, continuing instead to find success on the adult content site where she has claimed to have made over $1,000,000.

Now, Coppage has said on X (formerly Twitter) that South Park’s latest special episode is based on her own experience, writing, “Look who made an episode about me.”

The episode (Not Suitable for Children) premiered on December 20 on Paramount+. The official description reads as follows, “After it’s discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of online influencers.”

“I’M CRYING laughing so hard,” Coppage wrote, sharing a teaser for the episode and seemingly not upset over her apparent debut on the show.

According to Coppage’s fans and followers, the South Park episode signified that she had “made it” — one person writing on X, “Now you’re officially rich and famous!”

“[Going to] have to watch that tonight,” another responded to Coppage’s tweet. Fellow OnlyFans creator ‘Baby Blue’ said, “I love this for you.”

However, Coppage hasn’t been the only teacher to lose her job for making spicier content online. Megan Gaither, who also taught at St. Clair High School, turned to OnlyFans to make ends meet and was placed on leave after being outed.

It’s unclear whether the South Park episode is based on Coppage specifically, or instead the recent trend of teachers being let go after their OnlyFans accounts are discovered. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.