High school teacher suspended after students discover OnlyFans account

A high school teacher has been suspended after administrators received a report that students had discovered her OnlyFans account.

According to a study done by the National Council on Teacher Quality, the average cost of rentals is more than 30% of a teacher’s salary.

With the average cost of rent increasing by more than 20% in the last five years, it is no wonder many teachers are struggling to get by on their annual income.

One English teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri thought she had found a solution through OnlyFans — which allowed her to make an additional $10,000 a month. That is until students happened upon her account.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

28-year-old Brianna Coppage was suspended from her position after administrators received a report of an employee who “may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

Students had discovered Coppage’s account — whereby she used the alias Brooklin Love — and allegedly recognized her husband in one of the videos.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage told STL Today. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, in the top 4% of creators on the adult site, Coppage doesn’t regret her choices; “I don’t think sex work has to be shameful. I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

However, she acknowledged she was unlikely to be allowed to teach again; “That was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students… I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs.”

Article continues after ad

There is currently a petition that aims to help Coppage “get her career as a teacher back.” Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.