Teacher goes viral on TikTok for berating "hard of hearing" student in Zoom class - Dexerto

Teacher goes viral on TikTok for berating “hard of hearing” student in Zoom class

Published: 20/Feb/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar

A video of a teacher berating a student with hearing issues during a Zoom class has gone viral on TikTok, leaving thousands of viewers sickened and stunned.

It’s hard to predict which videos have the potential to go viral on TikTok. It can be anything from dancing and singing to a hilarious faceplant. However, sometimes it can be something far more serious, like a confrontation between a student and a teacher.

Somebody posted a video of a teacher berating a student who described themselves as “hard of hearing.” For those who don’t know, it’s the term used to describe someone who acquired a hearing loss in late childhood or adulthood or has a mild case.

However, the teacher didn’t seem to mind or care. Instead, he was more concerned with trying to get her to pay attention to the class. He paid no mind to her circumstances, and it’s left viewers appalled.

TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar
The student, named Ms. Salazar, described herself as “hard of hearing.”

“Ms. Salazar, I’ve been talking to you. Ms. Salazar,” said the teacher. 

“I can hear you a little bit,” replied the student.

“You can hear me a little bit? Why didn’t you answer all the times I spoke to you then?” said the teacher.

“I’m hard of hearing,” she replied.

“Why don’t we talk some time?” he said. “Why don’t you email me? We’ll set up a live Zoom, and we’re gonna have some real communication at some point in time, okay? Maybe you can have your counselor join us. Okay? Do you hear me?” 

“Yes,” she replied.

“Professor! She’s actually hard of hearing, so her translator goes in a little bit late. She can’t respond right away,” said another student.

TikTok Viral Teacher Berate Student
TikTok: salwaabakar
The teacher’s words left thousands of people sickened.

“She’s not paying attention! She’s not trying. Are you her translator, Abygail?” said the teacher.”

“It’s slower on her end because she needs to get it translated, and then it goes to her hearing piece,” said the other student. 

“Okay, Ms. Salazar. Have your counselor speak with me because you got too much distraction to even understand what’s going on,” said the teacher. 

“Yes, I do. Because my translator is next to me explaining everything that you’re saying to me,” she replied.

“Okay, then maybe just have them teach you the whole class,” said the teacher. “That makes sense to me. I don’t know. I don’t understand it. But I see you laughing and smiling and giggling with somebody else. It doesn’t seem to me like…”

“Because I’m in a good mood. Like, why should I be in a bad mood?” she replied.

“You shouldn’t be in a bad mood. You should be paying attention to the class,” said the teacher. “Alright, whatever. Have your counselor talk to me.”

The person who shared the video said they were “beyond disgusted” with how he treated her.

But she’s not the only one. Thousands of others agreed, too, and the sentiment on shared on multiple social media platforms.

The teacher has been identified as someone who works at Ventura College, who are yet to comment on the situation.

Smash

Smash pro Nairo breaks silence after sexual misconduct allegations

Published: 20/Feb/2021 6:35

by Andrew Amos
YouTube: Nairo

Share

Former Smash Ultimate pro Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada has broken his silence for the first time in four months. Quezada claims his legal issues are now “fully resolved,” and he’s looking to “move forward” and start streaming and creating content again.

Nairo was one of dozens of Smash Ultimate pros to have been accused of sexual misconduct back in July 2020. Fellow pro Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth claimed Quezada and him had a sexual relationship while he was 15, and Nairo was 20.

He rebutted these claims, and in a post back in October 2020, claimed he was taking it to court. Now, those proceedings are done, and Nairo has broken his silence.

“As many of you know, I’ve been handling things legally in the last half-year, and I want to announce now that we’ve reached a legal agreement. I want you to know that as of now, everything is fully resolved, and I’m now able to move forward with my life,” he said in a February 19 video.

Nairo thanked his friends and fans who were beside him through the entire process. After the allegations came to light, the Smash star never saw himself showing his face publicly again.

“I never saw myself competing again, I never saw myself working with teams and sponsors again, and…I never saw myself streaming and making content again,” he said.

Nairo looks to return to Twitch streaming after ban appeal

However, he’s set to make a return to streaming ⁠— if it all goes well. He wants to start earning a living again and help out his family, alongside rebuilding his life and going to therapy.

“I would like to try and stream again. I would like to try and go back to playing games and having fun with the community I built and move forward. However, I also know the reality of the situation, and that people will probably be hesitant. I don’t know how people are going to react to this, but I want to move forward.

“I don’t know what happens from here on out, but what I know for sure is that I do miss hanging out with my community. I do miss being able to help out various causes and charities, and I wish to provide for my family again because they relied on me.”

Smash Ultimate pro Nairo
Twitter: Nairo
Nairo wants to return to streaming to help provide for his family.

The only thing holding Nairo back is a Twitch ban. After the accusations came to light, he received a permanent suspension, but he’s working with the platform on an appeal.

“I am permanently banned on Twitch, but I did submit an appeal to get unbanned. I considered Twitch my streaming home, I’ve been streaming there since the launch of Smash Wii U back in 2014. If I were to stream again, I’d love to be back there again.”