Kids roast teacher after he asks what a 30-year-old teacher should get for Christmas

A teacher just learned the very important lesson to never ask a question you do not want the answer to after going viral on TikTok for getting roasted by one of his students.

One personality trait that most young kids have is the ability to be honest with anyone at any time.

Which, could sometimes be a good or bad trait. Most kids have a tendency to tell you the whole truth and nothing but the truth, which adults are usually not prepared for.

Nonetheless, a teacher decided to test the waters with that theory and was quickly humbled by the experience.

Teacher gets roasted after asking Christmas-related question

On December 23, Tiktoker by the name of @ninongsol is a proud teacher and recently shared a video of himself sitting in class with his students.

He asked his class what they would buy for Christmas to give to someone who is almost 30, alluding to himself. He probably wasn’t expecting what came next.

His students instantly started roasting him, giving harsh answers like “a life”, “a cane” and “a wife and kids”.

One kid in particular asked him if he was referring to himself, and when he said yes, that made it even worse as far as their comebacks.

“Better style” and even “a therapist” were some of the responses that came next, which he took in good stride by nodding along.

Thankfully, the video ended on a positive note with one student saying “I’d get you socks”.

The big question is whether or not the teacher will be brave enough to ask the same question next year.

But, the clip has now reached over 3 million views on TikTok making it his most successful post yet, so that might give him a reason to do it again.

