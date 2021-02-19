 Noah Beck surprises Dixie D’Amelio with insane Valentine’s trip - Dexerto
Noah Beck surprises Dixie D’Amelio with insane Valentine’s trip

Published: 19/Feb/2021 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck next to Dixie D'Amelio
TikTok star Noah Beck surprised girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio with an insane trip to Catalina Island in California as a Valentine’s day gift, and it looked incredible, with fans gushing over how cute the gesture was.

One of the most exciting things for fans of popular influencers on TikTok is seeing relationships form between the creators in real-time. Couples like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are up there among the most popular couples on the app, and fans love watching collaborative content between the different creators.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are another example of one of the most popular couples among fans, and their adorable relationship has had people glued to their screens as they watch the relationship blossom.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Noah and Dixie confirmed they were dating in October.

Fans will already know that Noah is a very thoughtful gift-giver, as back in December for a cross-creator secret Santa, he bought Dixie’s younger sister Charli a box full of gifts to open on different occasions or when she’s feeling certain emotions.

Naturally, this has set the bar high for any gifts he gives to people following, but he more than delivered on this year’s Valentine’s gift for Dixie.

In a vlog uploaded on February 18, Noah explained that Dixie had no idea where they were going and that he’d just told her to pack her bags. He showed viewers that he’d also got her two boxes of Venus et Fleur flowers, among other gifts, with which he asked her to be his Valentine.

The footage then shows the pair set off to the island in a helicopter, giving them amazing views of the water from above.

After going on a guided tour and checking into their stunning hotel room, Noah and Dixie then challenged themselves by doing some ziplining. While Dixie was shaking with nerves, Noah had no problem jumping from the ledge and zipping one-handed across the landscape below.

The trip had fans praising Noah’s thoughtfulness and had fun watching the pair enjoy a quiet few days away from the craziness of influencer life.

How to add a link to your TikTok bio

Published: 19/Feb/2021 17:32

by Jacob Hale
TikTok app on iphone
TikTok has been an absolute blessing for aspiring influencers, with many creators finding unparalleled levels of success on the platform.

With so many users able to check your profile, one thing you’ll want to do is offer them more. Be that a link to your business, your other social media accounts, or to a cause you believe in, adding a link to your TikTok biography can help in numerous ways.

That said, not everybody can add a website link to their bio; some users simply don’t have the option. You could write it out, but it would be ideal to have a direct option to do so.

Here’s how you can add a link to your bio and, if you don’t have the option already, how you can get it.

Addison Rae tiktok bio link
Adding a website link to your bio could help in a number of ways.

How to add a link to TikTok bio

To check if you can already add a link to your TikTok bio, you need to head to your Profile and click ‘Edit Profile.’

Once there, underneath the ‘Bio’ slot should be one that says ‘Website’ where you can simply add the link in— but if not, we’ve got you covered.

Follow these steps to join the TikTok Testers program and get the Website option on your profile:

  1. Go to your TikTok profile.
  2. Click the three dots in the top right corner.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the page.
  4. Select ‘Join TikTok Testers.’
  5. Tap ‘TestFlight’ and download it in the App Store.
  6. Tap ‘Start Testing’ and download the new TikTok.
  7. Open your TikTok profile again and click ‘Edit Profile.’
  8. Add your link under the new ‘Website’ option.
join tiktok testers
Joining TikTok Testers should allow you to add a website link to your bio.

If all done correctly, you should be able to add a website and get your link out there properly, regardless of what you want to link to, be it personal or for something unrelated to yourself.

If you don’t have the option after following the above steps, this may be down to your follower count or due to the country you’re in.

In that case, you might just have to wait until you get more followers or it opens in your country. It’s not clear what follower count is ‘allowed’ to add a clickable link to their TikTok bio, but it may not even be an issue depending on where you are.