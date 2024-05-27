Teacher impresses by playing 50 Cent’s ‘Candy Shop’ on guitar in viral TikTok

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok after one of his students posted a video of him playing the guitar to 50 Cent’s iconic hit ‘Candy Shop,’ leaving viewers impressed.

While some teachers act more professionally during the day than others, it’s safe to say that most of them have a “fun side.” Many of them have secret talents, while others integrate fun ways of teaching into their class.

TikToker Ava3767’s History teacher decided to show his fun side right before summer break, bringing his headless guitar to class to show off his talents by playing 50 Cent’s iconic song ‘Candy Shop’.

“My history teacher went crazy,” read the text on the video.

Users flooded the comments shocked at how good the teacher is at playing the guitar.

“He’s the one making history,” one said.

Another commented: “I swear every teacher has one insane talent outside of their profession.”

“I love when teachers show their lore,” a third replied.

After being floored by the first video going viral and gaining 3.5M views, Ava posted a second clip of her teacher playing the popular song.

With 1.5M views and hundreds of comments just a day after uploading the second clip, viewers continued to be impressed with the teacher.

“He looks like Yung Gravy and Matthew Lillard had a love child,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I didn’t realize this song needed electric guitar. I’ll never hear it the same way again.”

Teachers going viral on TikTok is far from a new phenomenon, thanks to the millions of different things that can happen inside a classroom. Back in February 2024, one teacher went viral for using Assassin’s Creed to teach History.