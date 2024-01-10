Teacher baffled by ‘inappropriate’ student stickers from Amazon

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok by sharing the ‘inappropriate’ images she found in the student sticker packs she bought from Amazon.

The middle school teacher said that she always checks the sticker packs she orders for her students from Amazon, because they often include stickers with adult-themed jokes.

In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, Kelsey Nelson (mrskelsnels) explained that she buys these to reward her students. “You’d be shocked at how many are not appropriate for kids at all,” she said.

A lot of the stickers included memes with inappropriate captions, such as “That’s what she said,” “Straight outta deez nuts,” and “Duh f*q,” references to nudes and guns, and a photo of Ted Cruz with the caption, “This man ate my son.”

“I don’t know if these companies are just sitting around putting in bad ones periodically just to make a fuss or be funny,” Kelsey added.

Many TikTok users in the comments didn’t see any issues with the jokes that the middle school teacher deemed controversial. “None of those are bad,” one person said. “What’s wrong with the catch me outside one” another wrote.

“I cannot believe you removed the hot dog one,” a third added. “I don’t understand the Dr Phil mermaid why is it bad,” someone else commented.

Other teachers shared similar experiences. “I’m a teacher who bought Croc pins and found a green lion smoking a joint! Always go through your prizes!” one wrote.

“Literally my fave activity going thru the questionable stickers in those packs,” another said. “As a teacher myself I 100% agree! though I’d just cut off the words on ones like the peach or the ramen ‘noods,'” a third shared.

