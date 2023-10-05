Teacher under fire for rapping with students to clean SkeeYee remix

A TikTok-famous teacher is facing backlash after uploading a video rapping with her students to a clean, educational version of Sexyy Red’s song ‘SkeeYee.’

It’s no secret that it can be difficult to make students excited about learning. After all, what’s fun about equations and the scientific method? Snooze. Boring!

However, one hardworking teacher on TikTok has managed to find a seriously unique way to bond with her students and get them hyped about learning — and her name is Miss K.

Miss K is a veritable internet icon, boasting over half a million followers on TikTok thanks to her energetic videos that show her and her students rapping along to beats from popular rap songs.

But instead of rapping about the usual topics found in many hip hop tracks, Miss K and her students spit bars about the latest subjects they’re learning about in school.

TikTok teacher faces backlash for rapping with students to SkeeYee remix

Miss K is known across the internet for being one of the coolest teachers out there… but not everyone was impressed by a video she uploaded on September 19.

The video in question showed Miss K and her kids rapping along to the beat from Sexyy Red’s popular song ‘SkeeYee,’ which is definitely not an appropriate song for kiddos. However, as previously stated, Miss K’s lyrics are far more wholesome and simply talk about why the kids are excited to learn and be part of her class.

It seems that many commenters weren’t happy with her take on the song, though. Although Miss K has since disabled comments on the clip, users took screenshots of a few remarks they saw — one of which said, “This is why there are middle schoolers that genuinely can’t read or write.”

It looks like the backlash got so intense that Miss K had to disable her comments, although she’s since uploaded another video rapping with her students to a version of Swag Surfin’ by F.L.Y. to praise from viewers.

This isn’t the first time a teacher on TikTok has come under fire, as another educator faced backlash for charging her students to take bathroom breaks back in 2022.