Teacher goes viral revealing how her 8th grade students roasted her

TikTok teacher Miss.Dugan1 is going viral for revealing a list of things her 8th-grade students have said in an effort to roast her.

In the May 16 clip, Miss Dugan reads from a list of lines that she’s written down from quite a few of her students. “Things that my 8th graders have said to me,” she said to start off the video.

After opening a notebook full of comments, she began reading them off for viewers to enjoy.

“Are you in therapy? You seem like the type.” One student commented.

Another said: “You look like my grandpa’s couch.”

“Now that the ops are gone, we can yap,” a third commented.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 10M views and nearly 27,000 comments from viewers who quickly flooded the replies with their thoughts.

“I had an eighth grader tell me once…’So, was this your big life plan?'” another teacher shared.

One viewer commented: “This inspired me to quit, and I’m not even a teacher.”

“The way we’d get into so much trouble if we ever said this to our teacher,” another replied.

Her first video was so popular that Miss Dugan uploaded a second clip, showing her reading off even more things said by her 8th graders.

“The people wanted more. My students obliged. Shout out to Ms. C for the inspo for this trend,” she said in the caption.

“Why do you smile like that?,” one student asked. The teacher went on to explain that while telling her class that her childhood dog ran away, one of her kids replied: “Womp Womp.”

Miss Dugan is far from the first teacher to go viral on TikTok by sharing different aspects of their classroom.

One teacher left viewers shocked after bringing his guitar into class to play 50 Cent’s ‘Candy Shop,’ while another went viral after revealing she charged her students rent for their desks.

Not all of them are positive stories, however, as another teacher revealed on May 15, 2024, that he was fired for filming his students unbraiding his hair.

