Teacher fired for filming OnlyFans clips in class wipes out debt with videos

An infamous teacher that was fired for filming OnlyFans videos on students’ desks with her husband has had her ‘dreams come true’ after she paid off a whopping amount of debt.

OnlyFans teacher Samantha Peer, otherwise known by her stage name Khloe Karter, originally went viral last year after students discovered she was filming videos in class.

Shortly after the news broke, Peer was fired from her job and even banned from OnlyFans for her actions, resulting in the former science teacher turning to other sites to sell her content.

Now, a few months after Khloe Karter made international headlines, she’s since earned enough money to pay off a considerable amount of debt and thanked her subscribers for making her dreams a reality.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/khloetheaccountant Khloe Karter was fired from the school and banned from OnlyFans.

Banned OnlyFans teacher pays off debt with money from spicy clips

In a post thanking her subscribers for their support, Karter explained that she was able to become debt free, all because of her life choices.

“We were able to pay off two big credit cards this morning that we’ve been drowning under for almost a year. I never thought this day would come,” she revealed. “I am incredibly thankful for all my subs on Fansly and Fanvue who made this dream come true.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although she didn’t say how much money she paid off, it should be noted that after she was originally fired, Karter revealed that she decided to produce the adult content because she was struggling to pay bills. According to Karter, she and her husband weren’t earning enough money through their teaching jobs and needed extra cash.

Article continues after ad

Twitter Samantha Peer was fired after students caught her filming OnlyFans videos in school.

Karter’s adult videos aren’t the only things paying the bills either. After being banned from OnlyFans, the ex-teacher began selling items of clothing such as dirty socks and worn underwear to thirsty fans.

So far, she’s yet to face any charges or a police investigation, despite engaging in adult acts in a school classroom.

This isn’t the first down-bad teacher to go viral recently either. Last week it was revealed that a teacher paid her former student $1,000 on OnlyFans after claiming she’d “go nowhere in life.”