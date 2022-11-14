Teacher apologizes after students catch her filming OnlyFans videos in school with husband

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

An Arizona teacher has responded to being fired after students and staff at her school caught her filming OnlyFans content with her husband inside a classroom.

Samantha Peer, otherwise known by her online alias ‘Khloe Karter,’ was fired from her job as a science teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School alongside her husband, Dillon Peer, who taught at another school.

The former science teacher reportedly shared some of the OnlyFans videos on social media, showing her and her husband engaging in acts on students’ desks. Students were then able to discover the content and share it amongst themselves.

Now, Peer has responded to her firing in a YouTube video where she explained why she made the videos, to begin with.

Thunderbolt Middle School The teacher was fired from Thunderbolt Middle School.

Teacher fired from school for OnlyFans videos responds

According to Peer, she only made the content because she wasn’t being paid enough to support herself and her kids.

“It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teaching incomes,” she explained.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she added.

Karter did, however, admit that she filmed OF videos in the school, but only on weekends with students away. She also said she blocked the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans to try to stop the content from being found.

The teacher even accused other teachers of sharing her content, and showing it to students and their parents.

“Looking back at this situation, I fully regret creating the video in the classroom after school hours. I felt trapped in my financial situation,” she said. “However, I do not believe my name should be smeared through the community when I made one mistake that didn’t affect anybody until other adults began allowing children access to my content.”

In a follow-up video, the ex-teacher said that she would never do this again, and claimed she cared for her students as much as she does her own children.

“I just want to move on with my life,” she said with teary eyes. “We’re people. We’re supposed to make mistakes… I have people calling and texting me, threatening to come after me and my four and seven-year-old. It’s not fair to them.”

AZ Family reports that no charges have been filed against Peer or her husband so far.

This isn’t the first time an employee has been fired over their OnlyFans content. Back in September, a nurse was fired after her coworkers watched her videos on the job.