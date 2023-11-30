Taylor Swift Eras The Experience: Start dates & everything we know

On November 30, Apple Music announced plans for the Taylor Swift Eras The Experience attraction in New York City.

Taylor Swift dominated 2023. Not only did her Eras Tour break the bank, but the accompanying film shattered the box office. She just can’t be stopped.

Additionally, she reissued two albums, 1989 and Speak Now, sent “Cruel Summer” to the top of the charts, and managed to date Travis Kelce.

Recently, Apple Music named Swift the 2023 Artist of the Year, an honor that will be commemorated with a forthcoming “experience.” What exactly that is is largely a mystery, leaving fans scrambling to piece together the details.

When does the Taylor Swift Eras The Experience start?

According to Apple Music, the Taylor Swift Eras The Experience will take place in New York City on December 8 and 9.

How do you sign up for the Eras Tour Experience?

Apple Music has not revealed how to sign up for the Eras Tour Experience, but details are forthcoming.

Is the Eras Tour still happening?

Swift continues her Eras Tour throughout the entirety of 2024 and will head to Canada and Europe, as well as criss-cross the United States once again.

According to a Billboard report, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is estimated to make $900 million in 2023 alone. That would make her recent venture the highest-grossing global tour in history. She just might break the previous record held by pop icon Elton John and his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Billboard also suggests that 3.3 million tickets were sold over 53 shows in the states. That’s roughly 63,000 tickets per show.

