Taylor Swift reprimands fans for throwing gifts at Argentina concert
During a November 12 concert in Argentina, pop singer Taylor Swift stopped her show after a fan tossed a gift onstage and reprimanded them with a few choice words about “healthy boundaries.”
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the biggest entertainment attraction happening right now. According to The Washington Post, she could take home as much as $4.1 billion when all is said and done.
Additionally, her accompanying Eras concert film has shattered the box office with a record-breaking $241.7 million in receipts (so far).
For the remaining dates, Swift’s tour takes her all over the globe well into 2024.
The pop singer scolded a fan after a gift was tossed onstage
Taylor Swift was in the middle of a show in Argentina when a fan tossed a gift onstage. Taken aback, Swift stopped her show and addressed the crowd.
“And just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries — it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” she said, sitting at a moss-covered piano.
“Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it — I love that you brought presents, and that is so nice,” she continued, “But just can you please not throw them on the stage?”
Swift was quick to add, “I love you so much.”
Fans immediately applauded the singer for her gentle, but firm, approach.
“This is how you communicate to your fans. Such a class act,” heralded one fan.
This is how you communicate to your fans. Such a class act 🫶🏻— Taylor’s Swiftie ⸆⸉ 🫶🏻 (@swiftietaylor89) November 13, 2023
Sr. Sergio echoed the sentiment, writing, “A beautiful dance of communication and care.”
A beautiful dance of communication and care. 💖🎤— Sr.Sergio (@SrSergioG) November 13, 2023
“This is why Taylor Swift is such an impressive human (separate and apart from her numerous talents). This was classy and well communicated…,” added a third fan.
This is why #TaylorSwift is such an impressive human (separate and apart from her numerous talents). This was classy and well communicated…— Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) November 14, 2023
Another fan reminded others that throwing things “basically guarantees that she will not accept or acknowledge whatever you attempt to throw at her.”
some fans need to understand boundaries and basic human decency. Taylor has made it SO clear that stuff like this really bothers her. i hope they realize that throwing stuff at her basically guarantees that she will not accept or acknowledge whatever you attempt to throw at her.— Miranda 6/17 (@mdawn37) November 13, 2023
Swift is the latest pop star to be the target of items being thrown onstage. That very long list includes Adele, Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Cardi B, Drake, Bebe Rexha, and Lil Nas X.