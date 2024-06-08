Taylor Swift fans freak out over ‘creepy’ figure spotted at concert

Swifties have come up with wild theories after spotting a mysterious shadowy figure dancing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift is currently entertaining fans worldwide with her Eras tour, and, while numerous videos from her concerts flooded social media, one in particular has grabbed the internet’s attention.

Filmed during the 34-year-old pop star’s performance at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain, a fan captured a mysterious figure near the top of the stadium.

In the viral clip, which was posted on TikTok and X/Twitter, the spooky silhouette was seen standing alone in a section of the expansive auditorium seemingly closed off to the general audience.

Many Swifties have since taken to social media to share their wild theories about the mysterious identity of the enigmatic concert attendee.

“I think that’s Travis Kelce,” one person wrote of the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer’s boyfriend. “Joe Alwyn hiding in the rafters,” another said, referring to the actor whom Swift dated for six years. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this was Kanye,” a third joked.

Another fan quipped that music mogul Scooter Braun, who has been embroiled in a years-long legal feud with Swift over the ownership of her masters, is “still harassing her I see.”

Others were spooked out by the shadowy figure. “This is either really funny or absolutely terrifying,” one person commented. “Why is this actually scary,” another added.

However, some fans believed that the creepy silhouette was probably a staff member at the stadium. “The ‘mysterious figure’ just being a human,” one said. “It was literally a security man, I was near to that section and he was standing there and checking on us all the time,” another claimed.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March 2023, and she’s set to perform 152 shows by the time she finishes in December 2024.