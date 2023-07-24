Taylor Swift laughs off Kanye West feud while performing revenge song

Taylor Swift laughs off feud with Kanye West while performing on her Eras Tour.

At her recent show in Seattle, Taylor Swift could barely keep it together as she exuberantly laughed while performing her Kanye West revenge song, ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.’

To fans of Taylor Swift, it would come as no surprise that she wrote a song in response to her feud with rapper Kanye West, as she’s known for not holding back her feelings regarding people who have wronged her in the past.

The initial incident between Swift and West took place in 2009 at the MTV Music Video Awards, where West unapologetically interrupted Swift from accepting her award for Best Female Video.

Now, fourteen years after the fact, Swift has seemingly let go of any resentment and has replaced it with laughter.

Taylor Swift struggled to finish Kanye West revenge song with a straight face

Though Swift and West have reconciled since he claimed that Beyoncé deserved to win over her for Best Female Video, that hasn’t stopped Swift from laughing off the unforgettable experience she shared in front of millions.

And in her recent stop in Seattle for her Eras Tour, Swift did just that.

While performing her West revenge song, ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,’ Swift let out a little extra laugh, where she can be heard in the recorded version doing the same thing.

The laughter came after she sang the lyrics, “Here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.”

Not only does Swift mimic her recorded version of the song with a noticeable uproar, but she also spent a solid 20 seconds in reminiscent laughter and followed her funny business with, “I can’t even say it with a straight face.”

After her giggle fit, Swift continued to sing to her fans who were also laughing along, “This is why we can’t have nice things,” making the excessive laughter a perfect excerpt to her targeted lyrics.

Swift is currently still making her rounds on her Eras Tour, performing in shows that have sold 2.4 million tickets. And though her ‘reputation’ may have been on the line in 2009, one thing is for sure: Swift won’t let even one of the biggest names in the industry tear her down, as her career has continued to be a tremendous success regardless.