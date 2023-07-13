Taylor Swift fan baffled by Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl playing “creepy” electronic music

A Taylor Swift fan made a “creepy” discovery after finding out her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl had seemingly been mispressed.

A re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s 2010 album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), was released on July 7, 2023 and quickly broke the Spotify record for most single-day streams for any album this year.

As well as breaking streaming records this calendar year, the album has also been a huge hit on vinyl, with many fans opting for the physical copy instead.

However, it seems not every vinyl was pressed correctly, as one TikToker found out.

Rachel Hunter, who goes by ‘mischief_marauder’ on TikTok, posted a now-viral video sharing her confusion over the mispressed album.

Instead of Taylor Swift, the vinyl begins with an unsettling voice saying, “I quit seeing people, I quit looking at the flakes of flesh and dancing organisms.”

When Hunter turned the vinyl over to its B-side, a man’s voice sounded repeatedly chanting, “There are 70 billion people on earth. Where are they hiding?” Both sides of the vinyl eventually devolved into electronic songs.

With the help of Google and Shazam, Hunter was able to determine that the vinyl has been mispressed with the album Happy Land: A Compendium of Electronic Music from the British Isles 1992-1996 Volume 1.

The songs featured on the Mispressed vinyl are Cabaret Voltaire’s Soul Vine (70 Billion People), Ultramarine’s Happy Land, and Thunderhead’s True Romance. The songs make up just a portion of the album, released in March by label and distributor Above Board.

Speaking to Resident Advisor about the amusing mistake, Above Board founder Dan Hill said, “Swift fans on TikTok are calling it ‘the cursed version.’ It’s a massive collision of worlds as the music featured is from such different musical spheres. Mistakes happen all the time, we’ve certainly made a few, but I hope the fans enjoy their surprise mix of electronic music. I’m sure it’s going to be a Discogs rare pressing classic in years to come.”

Hunter has since decided to keep the mispressed vinyl, promising she will look after it before adding, “It’s probably the weirdest Taylor merch I’ve literally ever got.”

