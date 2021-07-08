Tayler Holder is ignoring official AnEsonGib fight result: “It’s still my win”

A month removed from the YouTubers vs TikTokers event that saw Tayler Holder fight to a ‘draw’ with AnEsonGib, and Holder is still holding the performance up as a win, despite results being overturned in Gib’s favor.

When Holder and Gib clashed at the Battle of the Platforms boxing event, it was declared a draw on the night. With fans outraged at the decision, it was quickly overturned and Gib was announced as the official winner.

Four weeks on from the ‘robbery’ and Holder now claims he no longer “gives a s***” about the ruling. “It’s technically not reversed yet,” he said in a July 7 TikTok. “They just put out a statement that they’re reversing it.”

Advertisement

While he’s set to make a “whole video” talking through his side of the story, Holder went on to reveal his thoughts and why he still believes he won the fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnEsonGib (@anesongib)

“Everyone’s coming to me like ‘you got f***ed up.’ I got nothing on my face, nothing at all,” he stressed. While fellow TikTokers suffered worse fates on the night, with his friend Bryce Hall getting knocked out in the main event, Holder assured that he was never in danger.

“I’m a better boxer than him, hands down. Fundamentally, you can see in the fight, just how patient I was, how calm I was. I was blocking everything he threw at me.”

Advertisement

If Gib did land a devastating shot, Holder claimed he would have been honest and admitted that “he got me good”. However, that wasn’t the case when push came to shove. He doubled down: “No shot hit me. Nothing dazed me.”

Therefore, Holder’s still adamant that “it’s a win”. Despite the ruling being overturned, he strongly believes he was the better fighter “no matter what.”

While he technically has a 0-1 record, for now, there’s no telling if Holder will be getting back in the ring anytime soon.

Read More: FaZe Banks denies involvement in SaveTheKids crypto drama

Clearly still confident in his abilities, it could just be a matter of time. Perhaps we even see a rematch with Gib to settle the score once and for all.