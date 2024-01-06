Target Stanley cup madness continues as mugs resell for over $300

Target’s exclusive Stanley cup Valentines collaboration has become a highly sought-after item for devout fans of the reusable cup brand, and it’s at the point where the products are reselling for hundreds of dollars.

The Target Stanley cup madness has taken the internet by storm, with people scrambling to get their hands on the reusable mugs for themselves.

Stanley branded cups aren’t cheap by any means, though that hasn’t kept those who have fallen in love with the brand from collecting every cup they can get their hands on. This has led to a massive demand for Stanley cups, as well as limited-time brand crossovers that are highly sought after in the community.

However, the Target-exclusive Stanley cup release has taken the internet by storm. People are jumping counters to steal them. Consequently, Target has had to put in place purchase limits, and Stanley themselves are having a hard time keeping up with demand as cups consistently sell out.

These cups are so popular that some people are selling them for over $300 on auction sites. The price has been steadily rising for resale with no sign of it slowing down.

Starbucks Stanley collab cups resell for ridiculous prices

Between the bright and vibrant colors available for the tumbler and the store-exclusive nature of these mugs, it’s not overly surprising that demand for the Stanley Target cups is high from collectors, especially those in niche enthusiast communities like WaterTok.

Several videos have been posted of people rushing the Stanley cup displays at Target, with some even camping outside their Target location to get one for themselves.

It’s absolute pandemonium at Target locations if they have these cups in stock, though the listings for them online have been completely pulled amid the ongoing chaos.

One person went as far as laminating the Target sticker to their cup, making it a permanent part of their purchase and a mark of prestige for their collection.

And, at the time of writing, the Target-exclusive cup is going for over $300 dollars when they’re put on resale.

On StockX, these cups have been shown to be selling for upwards of $340, almost 7 times their original MSRP. The highest recorded sale on the site is an eye-watering $348 dollars.

While the price can vary depending on shipping costs and other factors, that’s still a ludicrously high price for the Stanley tumbler, considering its original cost.