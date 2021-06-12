Tana Mongeau's new 'On God' merch gets roasted by fans: "The joke is over" - Dexerto

A viral clip of social media star Tana Mongeau talking about Bryce Hall has become a meme, and she’s even decided to release merch featuring quotes from the video. However, not everyone is impressed with the design.

22-year-old influencer Tana Mongeau first started uploading videos to YouTube in 2015, and while she initially became popular thanks to her wild storytimes, she has also branched out into music and other forms of content.

A video of Tana discussing the YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight went viral in May, with people making countless memes out of her comments.

When asked whose side she was on, she predicted Bryce could win, saying: “We team Bryce out here. Even the paparazzi team Bryce, on God.”

The clip quickly did the rounds on social media, getting hundreds and thousands of likes, with people even doing impressions of the star.

But Tana took the comments on the chin, and started by changing her display name on Twitter to her iconic quote from the video.

However, she didn’t stop there. On June 9 she announced that she was even launching merch featuring the quotes — but not everyone was a huge fan of the idea.

Underneath a TikTok in which she showcased the t-shirt, people claimed that the meme has already been and gone, saying “the joke is dead,” and that she’s “overdoing it.” They also claimed “she didn’t even try” with the design.

While the merch received backlash, it seems as though many of Tana’s fans actually loved the idea, and have been sharing news of their purchase with the star on Twitter.

Many are waiting in anticipation of Bryce Hall’s fight with Austin McBroom as part of the Battle of the Platforms event that starts on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.