Sykkuno appears in Bella Poarch ‘Dolls’ music video and Grimes could join him

Virginia Glaze . 28 minutes ago

Bella Poarch is working up to the release of her next song, ‘Dolls,’ and teased a quick clip of the track’s upcoming music video — which features a few big social media stars, and possibly even Grimes herself.

Bella Poarch’s next big track is on the way… and with it, another big-budget music video.

First breaking into the music biz with her debut track ‘Build a Bitch’ last year, Poarch later released her song ‘Inferno’ in August 2021 to high praise from fans.

YouTube: Bella Poarch Bella Poarch and Sub Urban collabed for her song ‘Inferno.’

Both songs had accompanying music videos that featured a slew of influencers, like Valkyrae, Pokimane, Bretman Rock, Larray, and more.

It looks like this trend is set to continue with Poarch’s next music video for her upcoming song ‘Dolls,’ as she teased a short snippet of the vid in a Twitter clip on July 12.

The video shows YouTube streamer Sykkuno applying a powderpuff to singer and influencer Madison Beer’s face. The two seem to be in a salon of sorts, with Sykkuno dressed in a pink uniform with a fast-food sailor hat akin to In-N-Out.

The camera then pans over to another area of the shop, where Larray, also dressed as a worker, dusts decorations with a feather duster.

Makeup guru Bretman Rock can be seen looking through the shop window before the clip ends — and fans can’t wait to see the full thing.

That’s not all; Poarch uploaded yet another clip from the music video on July 13, which shows a distraught Bella Poarch cradling an unconscious Valkyrae. Someone mysterious approaches them with a cybernetic hand… and it could be Grimes, if Bella’s tag is anything to go by.

Dolls is set to release on Friday July 15, 2022 — and even though it hasn’t come out yet, it’s already achieved viral status on TikTok where it’s become a mainstream trend.