Sweet Anita reveals she was robbed & stranded with credit cards and more stolen

Twitch sensation Sweet Anita has revealed that she was robbed and stranded in London during an incident on the train.

Sweet Anita has become one of Twitch’s most famous faces, but equally has admitted that her life is anything but rosy.

From discussing her struggles with being sexualized by her fanbase, to revealing the “hell” that she endured while working for Activision Blizzard, her honesty is what has built her extensive community into what it is today.

In yet another unfortunate turn of events, the UK-based star has told how she was robbed and left stranded during a London trip, which led to her having to approach strangers.

Sweet Anita robbed & stranded in London

In an incident discussed on her August 3 stream, Anita explains that she was robbed while taking the train from London to view a new home, and was subsequently left stranded.

“This guy bumped into me, like a bit weirdly. Like face on face, I think I felt one of his teeth” she recalls. “Five seconds later we had to get off the train and I go to look at my ticket to find out what platform I’m on next, and it’s gone.”

“After that I had no ticket, and I had to go and approach loads of strangers who didn’t know me, firstly in London, then across the country, along a four-hour journey with many changes, to explain someone took my wallet and that I don’t have a ticket, but I need to get home and I can’t.”

She goes on to explain “the reason I couldn’t use my phone,” was due to her friend switching charger wires accidentally. “I was getting ding, ding, ding, from someone immediately spending s**t on my card.

“They bought Amazon Movies, they bought food, they tried every single card to see if they had money on them. Incidentally, my bank didn’t let me close my credit card, so they’re still spending that. I have tried to tell them, but they’re ignoring me,” she states.

It’s unclear what the current status of her situation is, but banking protections, especially on credit cards, should hopefully ensure that money stolen is returned to her.