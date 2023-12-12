Supermarket staff tries to snatch shopper’s phone after accusing her of stealing

An employee at a Tesco supermarket has the internet raging after she was filmed trying to grab a customer’s phone during a heated confrontation.

The last thing anyone wants to do when they’re done shopping is be stuck waiting to leave, but that’s exactly what happened in a viral TikTok clip when a woman tried to leave the store with some food for her and her dogs.

According to Anne Marie, who goes by ‘@Annemarieherridge3’ on TikTok, after paying over $100 in groceries through self-checkout, she was stopped by an employee who said she had to search through her cart.

The Daily Star reports that Marie was being accused of stealing and was confused when a non-uniform store detective showed up and didn’t show his ID. That’s when the confrontation went from bad to worse.

As Anne Marie discussed the situation with the two employees, things got heated when the detective started going through her items without even checking the receipt.

“Can I have your name, please?” she asked. “Since you’re going through my shopping and you’re saying you’re a store detective, but you’ve got no ID and you’ve shown me no ID.”

This seemed to anger the other employee who took an issue with being filmed, asking her coworker to call the police.

“I’ve paid for my items so I’m entitled to record you!” she exclaimed.

A few moments later without warning, the employee tried to grab Anne’s phone, but she held on, refusing to give it up that easily and stood her ground, continuing to argue and plead her case.

Unfortunately, that’s where the video ends, but the woman claims she’s been banned from the store and Metro reports that Tesco is investigating the incident. In the comments, users were heavily in favor of the shopper.

“It’s the fact he’s looking through your shopping without the receipt,” one user mocked.

“Is she daft or something? Doesn’t like the lady recording her but is fine with being recorded by the security cameras all over the store,” another chimed in.

This isn’t the only bizarre shopping experience to go viral recently. Earlier this year, a Walmart customer was “arrested” for purchasing $0.03 in clothing.