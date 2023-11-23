Walmart shopper says they were “arrested” for purchasing $0.03 clothing

A woman posted a video of a shopper who said she was arrested at Walmart for trying to purchase an item for three cents. Commenters weighed in.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a woman shows a clip at the beginning, with the caption reading, “Arrested in Walmart for trying to purchase the items for $0.03.”

“Here’s what’s going on with Walmart,” she begins.

“Walmart, like other stores, have a system where when something goes out of season, they try to mark it down on clearance… usually when it hits 90% off it’s so cheap, people clear the racks, then once the racks are cleared, they replace them with whatever is currently in season.”

She says like many other influencers, she shared the information with her viewers, and told them that items were being sold for three cents, “Because my job is telling people how to save money.”

She then explains, however, that “the store had so many items left over, that they had corporate tell all the stores, don’t sell these items, we’re going to donate them.”

And so she claims that whenever people try to buy these items, they’re being stopped by employees, even sparking heated debates, leading to the situation where one was apparently “arrested, or detained.”

Customers weigh in on Walmart situation

People were quick to respond to the woman’s claims, stating: “As someone who works at Walmart this happens so much it’s ridiculous. I’m a cashier and I let them have it bc that’s the price it says.”

Some took issue with the store, “I got an air purifier in Walmart’s clearance aisle. an employee saw it in my cart and said it had the wrong sticker on it, thanks! that’s not my problem.”

However, many said that it wasn’t just an issue at Walmart, saying “This happened to me at a Dollar Tree where I found items that were ringing up at 4 cents each. They argued with me and I wasn’t allowed to buy them.”

Walmart have yet to publicly respond to the situation.