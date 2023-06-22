Twitch adds new Hype Chat feature just like YouTube with 70/30 split

Twitch has just revealed a new Hype Chat feature similar to YouTube’s Super Chat that pays creators a 70/30 revenue split.

Twitch has continued to add various features over the last few years, although not all of them have been received very well.

Although they’ve since been removed, the recent change to the Branded Content Guidelines sparked controversy in the beginning of June.

They’ve just revealed a new Hype Chat feature similar to YouTube’s paid Super Chat and it pays creators a 70/30 revenue split.

Twitch adds new Hype Chat feature

Revealed in a blog post on June 22, 2023, Twitch’s Hype Chat feature allows viewers to purchase messages that become pinned to the top of the chat. This is very similar to the Elevated Chat feature tested by the company in late 2022.

Available for purchase with a viewer’s local currency, Hype Chat’s duration, character count, and visual design of the pin will vary depending on how much the chatter spends on the new feature.

The feature will be limited to Twitch partners only at launch, though they’re working on a plan to roll it out more broadly in the feature.

Hype Chat will be paid to creators with a 70/30 revenue split right off the bat, putting more money in the creator’s pockets in the process.

They’ve also revealed safety features that give creators the ability to unpin unwelcome or harmful messages. Hype Chat cannot include banned words, including words banned in chat by specific streamers. Timed-out or banned viewers will not be able to purchase them, either.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has experimented with a feature like this, as they revealed Elevated Chats in September 2022. It wasn’t well received by many, with MoistCr1TiKal being among the first to judge it.