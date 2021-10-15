Streamer threatens Twitch with legal action after “entire payout” stolen

Tragedy has fallen upon a streamer as they claim their account information was changed, resulting in someone stealing their payout. Worst of all, Twitch is now refusing to pay them.

‘Killadelphia’ is a content creator who primarily streams Call of Duty on Twitch, boasting a following of over 9,000 on the platform.

The streamer has been critical of Twitch recently, however, due to issues involving his payout after he claims his account was hacked and his payout information changed.

Now, he’s threatening legal action on Twitter over the matter.

Twitch streamer claims “entire payout” was stolen

On October 15, Killadelphia first tweeted about issues surrounding his Twitch account, claiming that someone had logged in and changed his payout information.

Advertisement

I just don’t understand at this point I have 2 step verification setup on my @twitch account someone logged into my Twitch account and changed all of my payout information I went on there to see why I haven’t gotten paid yet and here I see an email that doesn’t belong to me 😵‍💫 — Killadelphia (@KilladeIphia) October 15, 2021

Since then, the streamer has tweeted several times, tagging the streaming platform in an attempt to get clarity on the issue.

Read More: Hasan reveals Twitch warned him to stop helping viewers avoid ads

After eventually reaching out to and getting an answer from Twitch Support, Killadelphia was less than pleased with the response, screenshotting the email and again tagging the platform.

This culminated into a final tweet where he claims that he is considering legal action against Twitch over the payout debacle.

I work hard asf so I don’t have to ask anyone for anything at this point I might have to get lawyered up since you won’t reply https://t.co/2OXLS9kv65 — Killadelphia (@KilladeIphia) October 15, 2021

Others in the replies shared much of Killadelphia’s frustration with Twitch, some even expressing that they had the same issues getting paid.

exact same thing happened to me and i got the same response! now unable to pay rent or pay for my gramps funeral, utterly heartbroken — Sophie♥ (@xSophieSophie) October 15, 2021

This problem seems to be somehow linked to streamer’s PayPal accounts that are linked to Twitch. However, it is unclear exactly how hackers are able to get past 2-step verification to make these changes.

Advertisement

This issue, along with Twitch’s recent earnings leak, combine to create a tough situation for the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Killadelphia was asked to comment on the situation, but as of the time of this article’s publication has yet to respond to the request.

We will continue to provide updates on this particular story, as well as any updates if this issue were to become widespread.