Streamer lashes out at Twitch for being banned after dog poops on her

A Twitch streamer is hitting out at the platform after she received a ban when her elderly dog suddenly pooped on her during a broadcast.

Twitch streamer ‘Valannn’ was left mortified after her elderly Shiba Inu dog named ‘Kouki’ had an accident during one of her broadcasts in late July.

In a now-deleted clip, Valannn could be seen holding Kouki, explaining to her viewers that her senior pup likely needed to use the bathroom due to the way he was wagging his tail — a sign that signaled to the streamer that Kouki needed to go.

However, she didn’t get the chance to put Kouki outside before the Shiba started releasing his bowls right then and there. Valannn was understandably embarrassed; but despite the stinky situation, many viewers found it hilarious and a clip from the stream went viral online.

Instagram: valann_ Twitch streamer Valannn has been banned on Twitch after her dog had an accident on-stream.

Twitch streamer banned after elderly dog poops on her during broadcast

Unfortunately, it seems as though Kouki’s accident had major repercussions for his owner. On July 26, Valannn shared a screenshot of an email from Twitch, revealing that she’d received a temporary ban due to the incident.

The screenshot also claimed that she has received a Community Guidelines strike against her account for “sharing content featuring bodily fluids.”

“My first time EVER getting banned on Twitch because my 12 year old dog, Kouki, accidentally pooped on my stream,” Valannn wrote. “Does this really keep the community safe? SMH.”

Luckily, this is Valannn’s first-ever ban; but Community Guidelines strikes can have lasting consequences for streamers. As told by Twitch’s email, getting hit with multiple strikes can “result in a permanent suspension.”

Luckily, Valannn revealed that her ban is only for 24 hours — so viewers won’t have to wait long for her to return to streaming. But Valannn is still upset with Twitch over the site’s response to her dog’s accident.

“I didn’t realize my dog was pooping, and as I lifted him up, he started to poop, and you see a little droplet,” she explained in another tweet. “And that’s when I ran to take him outside. So yes, poop is not allowed.”

However, it looks like she may have gotten a potential sponsorship out of the whole situation, as DUDE Wipes asked her: “Where do we send the wipes?”

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time a streamer’s dog has made a mess during one of their broadcasts; in June, a streamer’s dog took a poo on their bed during a sleep stream, leaving them to wake up to a huge mess.