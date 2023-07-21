Streamer hits out at TwitchCon for “dangerous safety issues” in upcoming event

Streamer Lowco has criticized TwitchCon party organizers for not offering guests “enough” free water as only three drinks tickets are given to each ticket holder.

TwitchCon is due to take place in Las Vegas in October. But people on Twitter have now hit out at the event organizers for not offering free, available water for all guests.

Twitch streamer Lowco took to Twitter to criticize TwitchCon Party organizers for not offering an unlimited amount of free water to guests attending the desert event.

With average temperatures in Las Vegas being around 80 degrees Fahrenheit in October, as long as there’s not a heatwave, Lowco argued that all guests at the event should be offered free water. At the moment, it’s only the party ticket holders that are offered free water.

Lowco tweeted a photo of what’s included with the $100 party add-on, which is purchased on top of the $149 tickets to TwitchCon. This included: outdoor festival grounds with DJs, dueling axes, an asylum bar and arcade, five iron golf, meow wolf’s omega mart, museum fiasco, wink world, and 3 drink tickets to be used for water, soda, or alcoholic beverages.

She commented: “The TwitchCon Party is $100 and includes 3 free waters! Nice!”

People call out TwitchCon for dangerous safety issues

In response, she got comments arguing against her, with one person saying: “Not everyone drinks alcohol, they’re just letting people know other options are available. Omega Mart is usually $50+ by itself. The need to be negative is wild.”

However, Lowco hit back by saying: “Not having free water at an event that costs $100 during dangerously high temperatures is absolutely worth complaining about.”

Most other Twitter users seemed to agree, with one person saying: “Agreed. Water stations, water fountains, etc. Should all be free and highly accessible. It doesn’t have to be bottled water, but it is a safety issue with high temps.”

Another person added: “If it’s bottled water, it’s standard to charge at attractions, but I’d agree that tap should be free if available.”

It does not say on TwitchCon’s website whether there will be other means of water on site, or if the three drinks tickets will be all that’s offered.

This is not the first time TwitchCon has been under fire. In 2019, the organizers were criticized for leaving drinks out unattended for guests to take.