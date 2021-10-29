Twitch criticized for adding paid boost feature despite backlash from streamers

Twitch has come under fire from a number of creators for pressing on with adding the paid boost feature despite the streaming community rallying against it.

Despite the rise of both YouTube and Facebook Gaming, Twitch is still the internet’s number one streaming platform, with millions of users logging in each day to watch their favorite streamers.

As Twitch remains ahead of the pack, there have been plenty of new features added to try and widen the gap between itself and its rivals – including Twitch soundtrack, animated emotes, squad streams, and better mod tools for chatters.

The Amazon-owned platform also unveiled a ‘boost’ feature that allows users to pay to have their favorite streamer’s channel promoted to others, but that didn’t win over many hearts and minds. The feature was immediately blasted by plenty of big streamers, and there had been hopes that Twitch would pull a u-turn and ditch it. However, they’ve pressed on with its release.

As of October 28, the controversial feature has started rolling out to Twitch users in North America, allowing them to pay anywhere from $0.99 to $500 to have their chosen streamer recommended to others.

With the testing of the feature going live, plenty of creators have hit out at the platform for simply ignoring the previous complaints. “The entire twitch community unanimously hated it and they are doing it anyway. Twitch has given up” said Harris Heller, a music producer. “I’ve never seen so much overwhelming “we hate this” from the community and Twitch -still- go through with it. Deeply concerning,” noted ShanonZKiller.

Twitch streamer Lowco urged Twitch to give streamers the “real data” that shows the boost being effective in helping them grow. “Twitch’s pay to boost feature sadly seems like just another way hopeful streamers will be misled,” she added.

Other streamers have pleaded with viewers to not activate any boosts on their channel. “If you attend my streams, PLEASE do not spend your money on this. It’s an utter waste of money,” added AbleGamers’ Steven Spohn.

“If you want more eyes on your favorite creator’s stream, tell people about it, share their clips and going live tweets, host their channels. Please do not pay to boost,” posted Michakes.

While the Twitch community has rallied against the feature, it seems likely it’ll become a permanent addition if the platform has data to show it is being used.

Though, we’ll have to wait and see what happens as the testing continues to roll out to additional channels.