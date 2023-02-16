TwitchCon 2023 announced: Paris & Las Vegas, tickets, dates

TwitchCon 2023 has just been announced, and this year the Amazon-owned platform is bringing fans together in Paris, France, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s everything we know, including how to buy tickets to attend.

Twice a year, Twitch brings fans together from around the world with two jam-packed live-streaming conventions taking place in iconic parts of the world.

TwitchCon 2022 took place in San Diego, California, and Amsterdam, but it appears Twitch is shaking things up a bit this year with two new locations for fans to enjoy.

Here’s everything we know about TwitchCon 2023, including where it’s happening as well as how to get tickets to attend the events yourself.

Article continues after ad

In a blog post from Twitch on February 16, they revealed the two new locations for TwitchCon 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

TwitchCon Europe will take place in Paris, France on July 8 & 9, 2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

at the TwitchCon North America will debut in Las Vegas, Nevada, between October 20 and 22, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

How to buy tickets to TwitchCon 2023

At the time of writing, tickets to TwitchCon 2023 are not available for purchase. We’ll update this article when they become available.

If you’re looking to book a hotel in advance, Twitch has provided discounted booking options for fans looking to attend Europe as well as North American events.

We’ll be sure to update you with more news surrounding the upcoming events as Twitch reveals more information in the coming months.

Who knows which musical artist will perform at the event this year, but Megan Thee Stallion twerking on Master Chief is going to be one heck of a performance to beat.