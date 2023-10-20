Streamer goes viral with “perfect” on-stage proposal at TwitchCon

Popular streamer ‘Lowco’ went viral after proposing to her girlfriend during TwitchCon’s opening ceremony, winning hearts all over the net.

Proposals can be tense affairs. Making sure you’ve orchestrated the perfect moment to confess your undying love for your partner is enough to make just about anyone sweat!

However, a few proposals have been so perfect that they went totally viral online. For instance, one man conscripted an entire plane to join in when he decided to get down on one knee during a flight to admit his intentions to his girlfriend.

The moment took social media by storm for weeks — and now, another “perfect” proposal is making the rounds on the internet.

Unsplash.com: Nathan Dumlao Proposals are heartwarming moments – and one “perfect” proposal is going viral on Twitch.

Streamer goes viral proposing on TwitchCon’s big stage

TwitchCon Las Vegas is underway, bringing together some of the net’s top streamers to meet up, hang out, and make content together.

One of these creators is OG broadcaster Lowco, who’s been a professional streamer for nine years. During TwitchCon’s opening ceremony, Lowco interrupted her presentation to make an announcement — one that involved both Twitch and the audience watching the event live.

“It’s only fitting that Twitch and this community play a role in one of the most incredible moments of our entire lives,” Lowco said. “Because Christie Skylar, I do not want to be apart from you ever again.”

Lowco got down on one knee and popped the question, to which her girlfriend, Christie, said “Yes.” The two sweethearts shared a kiss onstage as audiences clapped with joy, sharing in the couple’s happy moment.

The moment was made even more special thanks to a custom graphic that appeared on the big screen behind the two women, showing a photo of the couple encased in a heart.

The clip has gone viral online, racking up over 138K views on X and many more on Twitch as viewers congratulate the happy duo.

This is just the latest adorable proposal to go viral after a couple’s proposal at Super Nintendo World got trolled by a Luigi, who just didn’t care.

