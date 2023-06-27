Airplane bathroom marriage proposal goes viral as passengers join in mid-flight

A bizarre airplane bathroom wedding proposal is exploding on TikTok after an entire flight joined to help a man pop the question to his girlfriend.

Proposals can be an extravagant experience. No one wants to botch their big moment, often reserving them for big occasions or vacations, but one man decided he couldn’t wait to evolve from boyfriend to fiancé.

If you’ve ever used an airplane bathroom, you’re probably aware that they’re not exactly the best experience. They’re cramped, dirty, and no one wants to stay in there for long. So, imagine how it must feel to get proposed to right after you’re done using it.

That’s exactly what happened in a new viral video that’s making waves on TikTok when a man waited on a bended knee for his woman to finish up her business so he could be right there waiting with an engagement ring in hand.

Man proposes to woman after using airplane bathroom

In the video, uploaded by ‘mzzgina13’ on TikTok, a man and an entire plane full of people waited for the woman to step outside of the bathroom, as the whole flight had their cameras out.

As soon as she emerged, her jaw dropped, seeing her man with an engagement ring and an excited group of passengers cheering them on.

Some of the passengers even held up signs reading, “Will you marry me?” though it’s unclear if they’re friends of the couple or were just happy to partake in the proposal.

Luckily, the woman seemed to be thrilled by the proposal and accepted, but judging by the comments, not everyone found waiting outside a bathroom to be romantic.

“This is cute and all… but please, no one ever propose to me right after I come out of the bathroom,” said one user.

Others joked that they anticipated a mile-high club situation, and expected two people coming out of the bathroom.

Regardless, the video has been viewed over 1.7 million times on TikTok so far with 9.1M others watching it on Twitter. It’s not clear where the couple was headed, but at least they can enjoy their trip with their relationship on the next level.