Twitch now offering way to "buy" Affiliate & users aren't happy about it - Dexerto

Twitch now offering way to “buy” Affiliate & users aren’t happy about it

Published: 17/Nov/2020 20:30 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 21:06

by Albert Petrosyan
Twitch / Pixabay / StickPNG

Twitch has drawn the public’s ire once again, this time for offering streamers a new way to earn Affiliate – one that involves enrolling in a paid subscription to Monstercat Gold, a music record label that’s partnered with the platform.

To say 2020 has been a tumultuous year for Twitch publicly might be a bit of an understatement; on numerous occasions, the company’s decisions have seen them face backlash from the masses on social media.

Amid all of the controversy surrounding DMCA strikes and the like, the platform has now rolled out a new way to earn Affiliate status as a streamer, which gives you a subscription button, emotes, and a lot of other perks that partners get, albeit on a much less lucrative scale.

The difference with this new path compared to the traditional one is that it’s behind a paywall – a $5 monthly subscription to Monstercat Gold, who partnered up with Twitch to offer this new fast-track to Affiliate.

monstercat gold twitch affiliate
Monstercat
Joining Monstercat Gold will earn you Twitch Affiliate status in 30 days.

How to get Twitch Affiliate with Monstercat Gold

To take advantage of this new path to Affiliate, all you have to do is simply sign up to the Monstercat Gold service and have it be active on your Twitch account for 30 days.

  1. Set up your Twitch account (if you don’t have one already)
  2. Visit the Monstercat Gold sign-up page
  3. Click ‘Join Monstercat Gold’ and follow all of the instructions to sign up
  4. After your Gold account has been active for 30 days, go to ‘My Gold Features’ and click ‘Apply for Twitch Affiliate’
  5. Wait for a reply email from Twitch getting you started in the Affiliate program

Those who already have an active Monstercat Gold subscription for at least 30 days prior to this being announced can apply for Affiliate immediately.

Twitch facing backlash for this feature

Predictably, Twitter swarmed with naysayers of this idea lashing out at Twitch for essentially allowing aspiring streamers to purchase Affiliate status, something that others have had to earn on their own by meeting the platform’s requirements.

The ‘pay to play’ aspect of this feature isn’t the only thing that users have chimed in against – others have accused Twitch of pushing a narrative that feels like a false promise to streamers who don’t get many viewers.

“Telling broadcasters who have 0-2 viewers that they are ‘closer to making a living’ on Twitch if they buy your product is misleading, exploitative, and irresponsible,” wrote ‘Fruitbats,’ a streamer on the platform.

However, not everyone has a huge issue with this paid fast-track method; others, like popular content creator chocoTaco, have pointed out that the requirements to get Affiliate are so low and easy that this new feature is of no major consequence.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first such option that Twitch has offered aspiring streamers. Back in March of 2020, popular music service, SoundCloud, announced a similar partnership with the streaming platform, allowing those who subscribe to any of their paid services to get a fast-track to Affiliate status.

Interestingly enough, however, that announcement didn’t get nearly the negative attention the Monstercat partnership has received, perhaps due to the timing of this new one being in the midst of the DMCA controversy that’s taken over the platform.

So, we’ll just have to see what becomes of all this as 2020 draws to a close.

2HYPE YouTube group joins 100 Thieves

Published: 17/Nov/2020 19:19

by Alan Bernal
100 thieves nadeshot 2hype
Nadeshot Twitter

100 Thieves have signed YouTube mega-group 2HYPE to the company’s impressive sheet of content creators. The six members of the collective will now represent the LA-based organization.

2HYPE is made up of YouTubers CashNasty, Jesser, ZackTTG, Kristopher London, Jiedel, and Mopi, all of who bring in millions of views per channel every month. The six YouTubers formed the group 2HYPE in May 2019, and amassed over 1 million subscribers on that channel within 50 videos.

They’re known primarily for their gym retreats and content revolving around a basketball court, each brimming with unique personalities that adds tremendous variety to their videos.

Now the talent will be creating their regular schedule of content as reps of the 100T brand, which should play out fairly similar to the org’s last groups signing with The Mob.

“We’re so thrilled today to welcome 2HYPE to 100 Thieves,” 100T announced. “This group of 6 creators sits at the forefront of sports, gaming, & culture. Just in the past few years, they’ve amassed over 18M YouTube subs across their channels. We look forward to so many collabs to come!”

2HYPE will let the org expand into yet another vertical of video creation, as the org intends for the signing to let them “branch out further in the sports realm and create an inflection point for 2HYPE on content production and brand partnerships.”

As seasoned NBA 2K players, every individual member of the group has a close read on the pulse of online sports entertainment and will now merge their own millions of subscribers to the 100T community.

In the two-part announcement video, every member was officially iced with the 100 Thieves chain to commemorate the new signing.

Just like The Mob in 2019, 2HYPE is expected to add another style of content to the org’s multifaceted hold on the streaming/video creation space.

This marks a second major expansion for the company in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the org announcing their return to Call of Duty esports with the LA Thieves franchise.

100 Thieves are making big moves, and the new collaboration with 2HYPE is only going to bolster the army of creators signed by the org.