“Stoneos” cannabis cookies removed from stores for looking too much like Oreos

Cannabis double-stuffed “Stoneos” are being removed from stores after the FTC ruled the edible cookies looked too much like Oreos.

Weed products are becoming more popular than ever now that more countries and states are legalizing marijuana, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still issues with the ordeal.

Edibles are among the most popular way people enjoy marijuana products with drinks, brownies, cookies, and gummies giving consumers a powerful high.

However, one product that you won’t be seeing much more of is “Stoneos,” a cannabis cookie that the FTC says took its Oreo parody way too far.

FTC rules “Stoneos” are too much like Oreos

As reported by Reuters, six companies were sent cease and desist letters after the FTC determined that children could mistake the marijuana products for their normal counterparts.

In addition to “Double Stuf Stoneos,” other THC products included “Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours” and “Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin’ Hot.”

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” the FTC’s Samuel Levine said. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock also remarked: “Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’ containing it.”

Back in 2021, Canada’s state broadcaster reported that a child fell ill after eating the Stoneo cannabis cookies that were packaged like Oreos.

As a result of the decision, the companies must cease marketing edible Delta-8 THC products that imitate traditional foods or use packaging that could appeal to kids.

NC Hemp Exchange and Dr. Smoke, two of the six companies, have since stopped selling the products. The other four have yet to respond.