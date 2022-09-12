FaZe Rain launches cannabis company with exclusive strain

FaZe Clan co-founder Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat is launching his own cannabis company after saying weed helped him through mental health struggles.

‘RCVRY,’ a new marijuana venture from The Parent Company and FaZe Rain has launched with a very own strain named after the FaZe member.

Shat, who has had a history of substance abuse issues that kept him tied to a wheelchair, credited cannabis with helping him overcome those challenges.

“When I started my journey with cannabis back in 2015, I had very little knowledge on the different strains and experiences available to consumers. As I learned more about the space, I saw a need to further the potential of the industry by helping to advance the mainstream acceptance of cannabis,” Rain explained.

“RCVRY was created to further that goal and change opinions on cannabis while providing a consistent source of top-tier flower to all RCVRY community members. We are focused on delivering the cleanest cannabis possible to our consumers.”

Instagram FaZe Rain has his own marijuana company.

The name ‘RCVRY,’ is a reference to his own recovery and well-being.

“FaZe Rain brings an immense audience, and our collaboration represents a prime opportunity to unlock the synergy between gaming and cannabis communities,” Troy Datcher, Chief Executive Officer of The Parent Company said.

“My priority continues to be optimizing our portfolio of high-quality, authentic brands, and our partnership with RCVRY is another strong addition to our roster.”

On September 12, RCVRY began with an early access event giving fans access to the new Rainz Runtz strain.

The strain was hand-selected by the RCVRY team and is part of the same lineage as the Zkittles and Gelato phenotypes.

Rain isn’t the first esports name to enter the weed business. Back in 2021, OpTic CEO H3CZ launched his own cannabis brand ‘Pine Park.’