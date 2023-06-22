Stepson of billionaire lost on OceanGate submarine deletes Twitter amid backlash

While billionaire Hamish Harding remains missing on the OceanGate Titan, his stepson has unwittingly found his 15 minutes of fame on Twitter, only to quickly delete his account following widespread backlash.

OceanGate Titan is still missing after losing communications while attempting to visit the Titanic. While the search is still underway, time is running out for the submersible.

Amongst its passengers was billionaire Hamish Harding, who shared his excitement about joining the expedition on Instagram shortly before the descent.

Now his stepson, Brian Szasz, is moving attention away from the missing sub, rising to Twitter fame after a series of distasteful tweets. His account, however, has since been removed on the platform.

Despite trying to escape the onslaught of backlash, other Twitter users have continued to share Szasz’s problematic posts.

Reda, who goes by ‘MayJailer0621’ on the platform, tweeted a screenshot of Szasz shamelessly using racial slurs. Szasz’s tweet in question involved an attempted clap back against another user, who was showing support for American rapper Cardi B.

Szasz first started feuding with Cardi B after the rapper called him out for going to a Blink-182 concert while his stepdad remained missing.

Another Twitter user, ‘lubyruby283’, followed up Reda’s post with more evidence of Szasz flaunting racism on the platform.

“You can tell bro is just chasing clout,” one person responded. Though it seems that if clout had been Szasz’s intention, the billionaire’s stepson is not enjoying his newfound fame.

“He deleted his account once they started quoting his old problematic tweets,” another posted, amused by Szasz’s attempt to flee the backlash.

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at Szasz. In a now-deleted tweet, Szasz wrote “Quit trippin in my hood [sic]”. One user replied to the post with a photo of an extravagant mansion, captioning it “the hood in question”.

It’s unclear whether Szasz deleted his account over backlash regarding his racist remarks, his thirsty response to an OnlyFans model, or his attendance at a Blink-182 concert, or perhaps all of it together. We’ll be sure to update you as the story progresses.

