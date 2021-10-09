 Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Vogue interview meme has the internet fooled - Dexerto
Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Vogue interview meme has the internet fooled

Published: 9/Oct/2021 17:17

by Shay Robson
Squid Game

Squid Game continues to thrive at the top of Netflix, and now a meme format from actress HoYeon Jung, who plays Sae-Byeok in the show, has taken over the internet leaving some social media users completely baffled. 

After being released in mid-September, Squid Game became an overnight sensation. In the show, 456 contestants are tasked with winning popular children’s games, but if they fail they’re killed.

The Netflix show took a lot of viewers back to their childhood, reminding them of games they used to play – a massive contributor to Squid Game’s success. As the inescapable talk about the show continues across the internet, a new meme format has emerged.

Pranksters took inspiration from HoYeon’s interview with Vogue, and created fake quotes that had some believe she’s a fan of Riot Games’ popular FPS game Valorant, as well as various Twitch streamers.

Netflix: Squid Game
HoYeon-Jung plays the role of Sae-Byeok in Netflix’s hit Korean show, Squid Game.

Fans of the show took snippets of quotes from an interview with HoYeon and changed them. The altered versions of the quotes immediately began going viral across social media, as users were completely oblivious that they weren’t real.

The fake quotes had the gaming community believe that the Korean actress was a fan of their favorite games and creators.

The meme spread like wildfire, and HoYeon was supposedly obsessed with Sonic Adventure 2 to kick things off.

As the fake quotes continued to spread across social media, a tweet from a Valorant fan had some thinking the actress was now obsessed with the Riot Games’ FPS.

Besides our favorite video games, some were gullible to fall for it even further believing she was an avid viewer of Twitch streamers and musicians.

The former Overwatch pro even played it up, saying the quotes were “real and true,” which left some fans second-guessing themselves.

The vast majority of social media didn’t even hesitate to believe the fake quotes, but there are plenty who saw right through as the meme continues to take on a life of its own.

As your parents probably told you – don’t trust everything you see on the internet.

