Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Vogue interview meme has the internet fooled

Squid Game continues to thrive at the top of Netflix, and now a meme format from actress HoYeon Jung, who plays Sae-Byeok in the show, has taken over the internet leaving some social media users completely baffled.

After being released in mid-September, Squid Game became an overnight sensation. In the show, 456 contestants are tasked with winning popular children’s games, but if they fail they’re killed.

The Netflix show took a lot of viewers back to their childhood, reminding them of games they used to play – a massive contributor to Squid Game’s success. As the inescapable talk about the show continues across the internet, a new meme format has emerged.

Pranksters took inspiration from HoYeon’s interview with Vogue, and created fake quotes that had some believe she’s a fan of Riot Games’ popular FPS game Valorant, as well as various Twitch streamers.

Fans of the show took snippets of quotes from an interview with HoYeon and changed them. The altered versions of the quotes immediately began going viral across social media, as users were completely oblivious that they weren’t real.

The fake quotes had the gaming community believe that the Korean actress was a fan of their favorite games and creators.

The meme spread like wildfire, and HoYeon was supposedly obsessed with Sonic Adventure 2 to kick things off.

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with the video game “Sonic Adventure 2.” “I just think it's something the world needs right now.

Whenever I play it, my mood changes for the better." pic.twitter.com/BWhPGMmE0k — Spooky BRγAN (@BranFlaixx) October 8, 2021

As the fake quotes continued to spread across social media, a tweet from a Valorant fan had some thinking the actress was now obsessed with the Riot Games’ FPS.

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "VALORANT" by Riot Games “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I play it my mood changes for the better" pic.twitter.com/blQfwUKYUd — SRN career (@careertwitch) October 8, 2021

Besides our favorite video games, some were gullible to fall for it even further believing she was an avid viewer of Twitch streamers and musicians.

The former Overwatch pro even played it up, saying the quotes were “real and true,” which left some fans second-guessing themselves.

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "Suffolk County” by Cousin Stizz. “It really got my hustle up. I’ve been riding around listening nonstop. No Bells, Fresh Prince, Bonds… literally no misses." pic.twitter.com/dWn5RoiO3B — DJ Ballshorts (@djballshorts) October 7, 2021

The vast majority of social media didn’t even hesitate to believe the fake quotes, but there are plenty who saw right through as the meme continues to take on a life of its own.

As your parents probably told you – don’t trust everything you see on the internet.