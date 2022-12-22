Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae admits he hasn’t seen MrBeast’s viral YouTube recreation

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the smash hit Netflix series Squid Game, revealed in a new interview that he is yet to see MrBeast’s viral recreation of the series.

When it first released on Netflix, the Korean Smash hit Squid Game took the world by storm. The dark and thought-provoking drama became one of – if not the biggest – hits of 2021. The show won three Golden Globes in 2022, including best actor, best-supporting actor as well as best TV series, all in the drama category.

After the show aired, content creators and celebrities were quick to jump on board and make their own versions of Squid Game, none garnering more attention than MrBeast’s viral Squid Game YouTube recreation.

Article continues after ad

Back in November 2021, MrBeast promised viewers that he would create a full-scale recreation of the Squid Game tournament. The eventual video aired on November 24, 2021, and has since been viewed over 230 million times.

MrBeast’s take on Squid Game featured “456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game,” with one of the standout stars from the video being Camilla Araujo, a.k.a. Player 67. But it turns out, even despite its popularity, MrBeast’s recreation hasn’t reached the eyes of Squid Game’s own cast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lee Jung-Jae reveals he’s never seen MrBeast’s Squid Game video

In a new interview on the BANTER podcast, Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae was asked if he had ever seen the MrBeast parody or was at least aware of the viral video.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, he replied and said, “yeah I don’t think I’ve seen it”, much to the surprise of the Banter boys.

However, now that he has been made aware of the parody, there’s a chance that the star might now go back and watch it. If this does happen, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on Lee Jung-Jae’s MrBeast Squid Game reaction.

For now though, be sure to check out Dexerto’s Squid Game: Season 2 hub as well as all the latest Entertainment news as well as TV & Movie updates.