MrBeast brings back viral Player 67 from Squid Game video for second chance at Glass Bridge

MrBeast has brought back Camilla Araujo a.k.a. Player 67 from his version of Squid Game that went viral on YouTube last year, for a second chance at the impossible Glass Bridge game.

Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ was one of the biggest phenomena of 2021, with the thriller gripping millions of Netflix viewers across the world and dominating social media with discussions and memes about the show.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson decided that he would take on the ambitious project of completely recreating the set used in ‘Squid Game’ so that he could host his own tournament, just like the show (though obviously, this version wasn’t as gory.)

The project was a huge hit online, with over 231 million views at the time of writing, and one of the standout stars from the video was Camilla Araujo, a.k.a. Player 67.

The model blew up online after her appearance in the video, in much the same way that actress HoYeon Jung did after her appearance in the original ‘Squid Game’ show as Player 67, Kang Sae-byeok.

On March 19, MrBeast uploaded a video in which he issued a series of wild challenges to friends and fans, and one of them included him bringing back the set he built for the popular Glass Bridge game that features in the show.

In this game, players have to cross a bridge by stepping on a series of panels, but some of them can break, so you have to step wisely.

Jimmy first brought back Player 456, but although he was quickly told the order to jump in, it was too much to remember and he ended up losing.

He then got Camilla to try her hand at the seemingly impossible game, but unfortunately, it didn’t take long for her to fall through as well.

Fans loved seeing the return of the Squid Game set, along with Player 67, who gained over 100,000 followers in five days back when the original video was first posted last year. At the time, Camilla described the attention as “absolutely crazy,” and she still has an active Instagram following to this day.