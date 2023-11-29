Is there a Netflix Wrapped?

As Spotify releases their highly anticipated Wrapped lists of 2023, some are wondering if Netflix has a Wrapped list of their own.

There’s no question that millions of Spotify listeners eagerly wait all year to check out their end-of-year Wrapped lists.

Spotify Wrapped is a way for listeners to see their top five artists, songs, and genres for the year as well as the app suggesting new playlists for them.

These lists are highly sought after and a lot of people have wondered if Netflix, another big app that collects users’ data, have a Wrapped list of their own. Here’s everything we know.

Does Netflix have an end-of-year Wrapped list?

No, Netflix doesn’t have an official 2023 Wrapped list that shows users what they’ve watched.

However, for those users who are curious, there was an official Wrapped website hosted by the team at Kapwing, a video content and sharing site.

They had no official tie to Netflix and didn’t collect users’ data, but they used someone’s overall profile to determine their total watch time, favorite movies, trashiest show, and more.

According to Kapwing’s YouTube video announcement, the idea was to give users a glimpse into their watch habits and help suggest new projects for them to check out.

Unfortunately, at this moment, there’s no word if Kapwing or any other site will host a 2023 version of Netflix Wrapped.

