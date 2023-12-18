Spirit passenger fights police officers after airport feud sparks melee on flight

A ridiculous budget airline fight broke out on a flight to Florida after a heated argument at the airport between passengers boiled over.

Flight freakouts are becoming more and more common, with passengers screaming about “not real” people and even brutal fisticuffs.

The latest incident happened during a flight from Colombia to Florida where, according to Outkick, a Polish man got into an argument with another passenger at Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport.

After getting on the plane, all hell broke loose as the Polish man tried to take on the other passenger and ended up scrapping with police officers instead.

Drunk passenger brawls with police officers in Spirit brouhaha

In footage uploaded by ImpactoNews, multiple police officers tried to escort the man off the flight, only to get their heads battered when punches started being thrown.

“F**k you!” the passenger screamed after elbowing one officer and grappling with others in the middle of the plane.

Eventually, the cops managed to restrain the upset individual and got him off the plane, but it was a rather difficult task that ended up turning quite physical as he decided to attack.

A police spokesman said the Polish man was upset with the recent results of a custody case, which is why he was so upset. Add in the alcohol, and the situation was a recipe for disaster.

This is hardly the first time a brawl has broken out on a plane and it likely won’t be the last. Back in March, two men started throwing down on a Southwest flight after someone’s wife was bumped into by another passenger.

In December, a flier was knocked out and kicked off a flight after challenging a man to a fight, because he was upset that he was filming on the plane.

In December, a flier was knocked out and kicked off a flight after challenging a man to a fight, because he was upset that he was filming on the plane.