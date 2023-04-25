Passengers brawl mid-air on plane, force emergency landing after breaking window

A group of passengers involved in mid-air brawls have been arrested after their fights resulted in a window being smashed, prompting an emergency landing.

A flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory in Australia nearly ended in disaster after rowdy passengers started a melee with each other in the sky.

Video of the incident uploaded to social media shows a passenger raising a bottle above their head and hitting someone else with it.

The New York Post reports that following this confrontation, the flight turned back to Queensland and a woman was charged – but when it took off again, another brawl broke out involving the same passengers, and an internal window ended up getting smashed.

Passengers arrested after violent mid-air brawl leads to emergency landing

Eventually, the plane was able to land safely in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt, but the rowdy passengers got what was coming to them.

In addition to the first woman who was, according to a spokesperson, charged with disorderly behavior on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew, the other three are also facing charges.

One of the agitators, a 22-year-old, was even charged with commercial drug supply and drug possession, suggesting that narcotics could have been involved in the altercation.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but this has to be one of the craziest viral fights we’ve seen in recent memory due to the ramifications.

While gas station shootouts that remind viewers of John Wick are wild, the fact a plane had to make an emergency landing shows this whole situation could have ended a lot worse.