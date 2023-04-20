Soulja Boy finally unbanned on Twitch after over a year

Famous rapper Soulja Boy has been unbanned on Twitch after a whopping one year, four months and one day.

It’s a very happy 4/20 for Soulja Boy. In an unexpected turn of events, the rapper was suddenly unbanned on Twitch after serving quite a long suspension on the platform.

Soulja was first suspended back on December 9, 2021 before being quickly unbanned and banned just five minutes later.

It’s still not clear why he was banned in the first place or why the decision so swiftly changed, but Twitch’s actions made the rapper originally want to take legal action.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t believe Twitch can just ban you without any proof or explanation. This doesn’t feel right. I gotta sue these people,” he said at that time before deciding to back off.

YouTube: REVOLT Soulja Boy was banned, unbanned, and banned again on Twitch in a matter of hours.

Twitch unbans Soulja Boy after over one year

Although the reason for the ban still isn’t known, Soulja Boy did apologize to Twitch after claiming he spoke with them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I would like to send an apology to the entire staff and community. It’s their decision. Let’s just see what happens. Thanks for your support,” he wrote back at the end of 2021.

Article continues after ad

Whatever the case, it seems like he did end up waiting to see what would happen… and at long last, Twitch has made the decision to allow him to once again stream on the platform.

Interestingly, back on April 18, Soulja Boy reacted to a Dexerto report about Kai Cenat’s suspension, commenting that it had been over one year. It’s not clear if he contacted Twitch again after that.

He also isn’t the first back name to be allowed back on the site after over a year. Notably, infamous hot tub streamer Indiefoxx recently returned to Twitch after multiple suspensions and a wardrobe malfunction.

Article continues after ad

Soulja Boy hasn’t commented on his unban just yet, but it certainly comes at a key moment in the streaming wars as Kick continues to gain momentum as an alternative to Twitch.