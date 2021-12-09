Souljaboy just got hit by one of Twitch’s shortest bans

Rapper and Twitch streamer ‘Souljaboy’ has just achieved one of the platform’s shortest bans — five minutes.

The rapper has caused a stir since he began to stream on Twitch in 2018, as he’s done anything from ruin games of Among Us to calling DrLupo and TimTheTatman “sell outs” after they switched from Twitch to YouTube.

Since then, he’s claimed to be the sole reason the platform has become so popular, and even gained more popularity with his Squid Game inspired song.

On December 9, Soulja boy was banned from Twitch — but it didn’t last long.

Soulja Boy banned on Twitch — for five minutes

While he was live on stream, Soulja Boy was banned from the platform for the first time. The ban was initially reported by the StreamerBans Twitter account.

Many of the creator’s fans wondered what happened, and took to the replies under the Streamerbans tweet to figure it out. Many fans speculated that the rapper might create his own streaming platform.

According to Twitter user KoolKoori, Soulja was streaming sound samples while making his own music when the incident happened.

Just five minutes after his ban, StreamerBans announced the rapper was officially unbanned from Twitch.

As soon as the news of his ban reversal came out, fans of the rapper instantly began praising him for his “world record unban” and that he’s the “first rapper to be unbanned on Twitch.”

1st rapper to be unbanned on twitch — Healy  (@healyy__) December 9, 2021

This isn’t the first time a big creator has been quickly unbanned from Twitch. Back in 2019, TimTheTatman was met with a similar situation, although his ban was just over 10 minutes long.

At the time of writing, Soulja has yet to comment on the situation. If he does, we will update this post accordingly.