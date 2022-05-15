Sommer Ray celebrates DJ debut with Steve Aoki, IRIE & Dennis Rodman

Instagram model and influencer Sommer Ray made her DJ debut alongside Steve Aoki and IRIE at an exclusive Formula 1 Grand Prix event in Miami.

Sommer Ray is known to many for her career as a model, harnessing the power of Instagram to amass an astounding 26 million followers. Ray’s YouTube, where she has 1 million followers, saw her reveal her own beauty product Imaraïs Beauty.

Now, the influencer has unveiled her latest career chapter at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, with her DJ debut at a VIP event.

Sommer Ray marks DJ debut with Steve Aoki and IRIE

Hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment, their Race Takeover party saw Sommer Ray take to the stage for her debut set as DJ. The Formula 1 Grand Prix is a hallmark event for any racing fan, but the parties surrounding the event are just as wild, as tickets could cost at least $20,000.

Ray’s debut wasn’t just in front of a normal crowd, however, as seasoned DJ Steve Aoki and Miami Heat team DJ IRIE. Despite the pressure of performing with Aoki and IRIE on the same bill, Ray’s debut was a success as she celebrated the DJ set on Instagram: “my first DJ set was a success, thanks to everyone involved.”

NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion Dennis Rodman attended the event too, as he got involved with Ray’s set over the course of the evening.

While Sommer Ray’s DJ debut may have been in the name of charity, there is the possibility of more performances and perhaps studio recording down the line.