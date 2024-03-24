Martin Brundle stuns F1 fans with YouTube knowledge during Dude Perfect interview

Martin Brundle stunned F1 fans during his Australian Grand Prix gridwalk after he interviewed YouTubers Dude Perfect ahead of lights out.

The Sky Sports pundit’s pre-race interviews have become a staple part of a grand prix weekend, with clips of his conversations with celebrities from all walks of life often going viral.

The Australian Grand Prix proved to be no exception as Brundle bumped into Dude Perfect amid the chaos of his gridwalk before the race had begun.

As F1 fans braced themselves for what was set to be two worlds colliding, Brundle shocked viewers as he knew full well who the YouTube stars were, asking if they had plans to pull off any of their famous trick-shots on the track.

“Martin Brundle fan-girling over Dude Perfect was not on my 2024 bingo card,” wrote one user on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another said: “Dude Perfect on the grid and Brundle knowing who they are was worth staying awake [for].”

“Didn’t expect Martin Brundle to be such a Dude Perfect fan,” commented a third, while some who had never seen the broadcasting legend in action before quickly realised what all the fuss was about.

“[I] Have never watched a Martin Brundle track [grid]walk until tonight & I understand now why it’s such a highlight of race weekend for so many,” another supporter penned.

Given Max Verstappen’s recent dominance of the sport, fans have often had to rely on moments such as these to provide entertainment away from the races.

Yet the Australian Grand Prix proved to be anything but a foregone conclusion after Verstappen was forced to retire from the race after three laps owing to an issue with his right-rear brake.

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, just 16 days after having his appendix removed, claimed victory in Melbourne for the Scuderia. Teammate Charles Leclerc followed the Spaniard over the line for a 1-2, with McLaren star Lando Norris rounding off the podium places.

