Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch, start time, TV channel & more

Formula 1 returns at the Japanese Grand Prix as the 20 drivers head to Suzuka in the wake of Carlos Sainz’s heroic victory in Melbourne.

Just 16 days after having his appendix removed, Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari in Australia last time out.

Max Verstappen’s DNF will no doubt see the Dutchman look to return to his usual spot on the top step of the podium at a track where Red Bull are expected to be strong.

Here is all you need to know ahead of lights out in Japan.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The race gets underway on Sunday, April 7 at 6 am GMT, 1 am ET, and 10 pm PT (Saturday, April, 6).

What time is qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the race takes place on Saturday, April 6 at 7 am GMT, 2 am ET, and 11 pm PT (Friday, April, 5).

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV?

Viewers in the UK can watch the race live on Sky Sports, while those in the US can catch the action on ESPN.

Who is the reigning F1 champion?

Max Verstappen topped the drivers’ standings for Red Bull last year – his third title in a row.

2024 F1 Drivers’ Standings

Position Driver Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 51 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 47 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0 46 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 40 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0 28 6 Lando Norris McLaren 0 27 7 George Russell Mercedes 0 18 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 16 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 9 10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0 8 11 Yuki Tsunoda RB 0 6 12 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 0 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 0 3 14 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 1 15 Alex Albon Williams 0 0 16 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 0 0 17 Daniel Ricciardo RB 0 0 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0 0 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Standings