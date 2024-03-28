SportsF1

Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch, start time, TV channel & more

Carlos Sainz celebrates at the Australian Grand PrixAssociated Press

Formula 1 returns at the Japanese Grand Prix as the 20 drivers head to Suzuka in the wake of Carlos Sainz’s heroic victory in Melbourne.

Just 16 days after having his appendix removed, Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari in Australia last time out.

Max Verstappen’s DNF will no doubt see the Dutchman look to return to his usual spot on the top step of the podium at a track where Red Bull are expected to be strong.

Here is all you need to know ahead of lights out in Japan.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The race gets underway on Sunday, April 7 at 6 am GMT, 1 am ET, and 10 pm PT (Saturday, April, 6).

What time is qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the race takes place on Saturday, April 6 at 7 am GMT, 2 am ET, and 11 pm PT (Friday, April, 5).

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV?

Viewers in the UK can watch the race live on Sky Sports, while those in the US can catch the action on ESPN.

To watch Formula 1 on ESPN, subscribe here.

Who is the reigning F1 champion?

Max Verstappen topped the drivers’ standings for Red Bull last year – his third title in a row.

2024 F1 Drivers’ Standings

PositionDriverTeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull251
2Charles LeclercFerrari047
3Sergio PerezRed Bull046
4Carlos SainzFerrari140
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren028
6Lando NorrisMcLaren027
7George RussellMercedes018
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin016
9Lance StrollAston Martin09
10Lewis HamiltonMercedes08
11Yuki TsunodaRB06
12Oliver BearmanFerrari06
13Nico HulkenbergHaas03
14Kevin MagnussenHaas01
15Alex AlbonWilliams00
16Zhou GuanyuSauber00
17Daniel RicciardoRB00
18Esteban OconAlpine00
19Pierre GaslyAlpine00
20Valtteri BottasSauber00
21Logan SargeantWilliams00

2024 F1 Constructors’ Standings

PositionTeamWinsPoints
1Red Bull297
2Ferrari193
3McLaren055
4Mercedes026
5Aston Martin025
6RB06
7Haas04
8Williams00
9Sauber00
10Alpine00

