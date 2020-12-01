TikToker Tony Lopez hits back at claims he cheated on Sarah-Jade Bleau - Dexerto

TikToker Tony Lopez has lashed out at claims he cheated on girlfriend Sarah-Jade Bleau after a smaller creator revealed screenshots of their private conversations.

Over the last few months, Tony Lopez has been accused multiple times of grooming underage fans on Snapchat, and the incidents were even referenced in Larray’s diss track, ‘Canceled.’

Despite these brewing accusations, on Sunday, November 30, Tony and Sarah-Jade Bleau revealed they were dating in both a flirtatious TikTok and a series of pictures on Instagram.

The pair took part in the trend where creators attempt to jump backward and get caught in another person’s arms, but instead, Sarah-Jade surprised Tony with a kiss in time to the song. Sarah-Jade also posted a picture of her and Tony cuddling up together with the caption “couple of besties” – the new term for dating, but not quite official.

But shortly after the announcement, TikToker Ava Louise posted a video showing a number of messages from Tony to her at the beginning of November. She captioned the video, “Wait, you have a whole GF and you were in my DMs on November 5 at 2:45am?”

The video was promptly posted to the TikTokroom Instagram account after receiving thousands of views on its original platform, where it was brought to Tony’s attention.

The TikTok dancer was quick to deny the implications of the video and commented on the Instagram account, firing insults at Ava Louise herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

He wrote, “All I asked was how were you? Lol Nah enough of this clout chasing bullsh**. You hit me up first, thanking me for dancing to your song, plus we never flirted lol. Get a life.”

Read more: David Dobrik explains why he wants therapy amid vlog hiatus

While in a separate comment he added, “Dragging s**t for attention because you know using my name will get you like,” and, “Didn’t you lick an airplane toilet seat? Lol next.”

So far, some fans appear to be rallying around his comments, which have racked up thousands of likes, although failing to drown out many more negative reactions on both Instagram and TikTok.