 TikToker Tony Lopez hits back at claims he cheated on Sarah-Jade Bleau - Dexerto
Entertainment

TikToker Tony Lopez hits back at claims he cheated on Sarah-Jade Bleau

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:12

by Alice Hearing
Tony Lopez instagram selfie
Instagram: Tony Lopez

TikTok Tony Lopez

TikToker Tony Lopez has lashed out at claims he cheated on girlfriend Sarah-Jade Bleau after a smaller creator revealed screenshots of their private conversations.

Over the last few months, Tony Lopez has been accused multiple times of grooming underage fans on Snapchat, and the incidents were even referenced in Larray’s diss track, ‘Canceled.’

Despite these brewing accusations, on Sunday, November 30, Tony and Sarah-Jade Bleau revealed they were dating in both a flirtatious TikTok and a series of pictures on Instagram.

The pair took part in the trend where creators attempt to jump backward and get caught in another person’s arms, but instead, Sarah-Jade surprised Tony with a kiss in time to the song. Sarah-Jade also posted a picture of her and Tony cuddling up together with the caption “couple of besties” – the new term for dating, but not quite official.

Tony Lopez and Sarah Bleau confirms they are dating
Instagram: Sarah-Jade Bleau
Tony and Sarah-Jade revealed they were dating on November 29

But shortly after the announcement, TikToker Ava Louise posted a video showing a number of messages from Tony to her at the beginning of November. She captioned the video, “Wait, you have a whole GF and you were in my DMs on November 5 at 2:45am?”

@realavalouiiseWait wait wait wait wait you have a whole GF and u were in my DMs on nov 5th at 2:45 am??♬ Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

The video was promptly posted to the TikTokroom Instagram account after receiving thousands of views on its original platform, where it was brought to Tony’s attention.

The TikTok dancer was quick to deny the implications of the video and commented on the Instagram account, firing insults at Ava Louise herself.

He wrote, “All I asked was how were you? Lol Nah enough of this clout chasing bullsh**. You hit me up first, thanking me for dancing to your song, plus we never flirted lol. Get a life.”

While in a separate comment he added, “Dragging s**t for attention because you know using my name will get you like,” and, “Didn’t you lick an airplane toilet seat? Lol next.”

So far, some fans appear to be rallying around his comments, which have racked up thousands of likes, although failing to drown out many more negative reactions on both Instagram and TikTok.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.