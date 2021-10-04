Sodapoppin responds to backlash for hitting out at Esfand during Sh*tcamp Twitch event

Twitch star Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris has clarified his comments regarding fellow streamer Esfand, after spending time with him at Sh**camp 2021.

The crudely named Sh**camp 2021 brought together some of Twitch’s biggest stars for a few days of collaborative streams that took over the streaming platform.

While fans and the creators involved may have enjoyed the streams and different activities immensely, some of the streamers – mainly Sodapoppin and Esfand – butted heads on occasions.

Now, the Twitch star has clarified his comments where he criticized Esfand’s presence at the event and some of the pair’s interactions.

Sodapopping responds to “shut the f*ck up” comments

Recollecting his time on the Sh**camp trip, Sodapopping began by saying: “I’ve never wanted to punch someone more in entire life, than Esfand, on this trip.”

Explaining how there were “15 streamers in a room,” Sodapoppin said that Esfand should “shut the f*ck up” and that he’d “gotten mad at him.”

Despite initially calling out Esfand’s behavior, the streamer went on to clarify his comments, saying that he “had a blast with him” at the end of the day. Sodapoppin thinks that some viewers “take his sh*t too seriously” when it comes to heckling other streamers and not everything is meant how they interpret it.

“I just know him very well, so I can say mean funny things like that,” the streamer added on his relationship with Esfand.

Ending his clarification on a comedic note, Sodapoppin added that it was a good thing Esfand as at a roast event, as “none of his jokes would’ve been funny.”

The Sh**summit will convene this Winter for another few of wacky streams and collabs.