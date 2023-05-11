Snapchat influencer creates an AI version of herself and charges people to date it

A Snapchat influencer has been making waves recently after revealing that she has begun using OpenAI to create a virtual version of herself, with the content creator then charging $1 per minute to allow people to pretend to be in a relationship with her.

AI has become a massive thing in recent months, in large part due to the likes of ChatGPT and other similar services. And while this is a massive step forward for the technology, some of the biggest names in the industry are concerned about the emergence of products such as the aforementioned ones.

This concern is largely due to the way in which this technology is being utilized and adopted by people. For example, a new Reddit thread has revealed that a young 23-year-old Snapchat influencer has begun using OpenAI as a type of girlfriend service. Caryn Majorie has over 1.8 million followers on Snapchat and she now has thousands of boyfriends thanks to her new AI self.

In essence, the Snapchat content creator has created an AI version of herself using the software. She has then begun charging users $1 per minute to use the AI to pretend to be their girlfriend.

One Reddit user commented on the thread, liking the situation to something out of Blade Runner.

“Dude, a lot of our world is running full speed into blade runner territory. A few elite super-rich people above the law, own the authorities. Robots/AI eliminating 2/3rds of the jobs. Ruined environment. Everyone is basically miserable and can’t escape their lives.”

Others are concerned at how quickly people are turning to AI-generated loved ones and friends instead of developing and pursuing real human relationships.

“I think an overwhelming amount of people would choose to have an AI friend or significant other if it meant stability and an improvement in their lives in terms of happiness.

When I think of this stuff, I think of the movie Her and honestly it doesn’t sound so bad sometimes if we had a world like that.”

Time will tell if this type of content becomes more popular and accessible as AI continues to evolve. However, it appears that the seeds have been well and truly planted.

