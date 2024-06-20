Snapchat AI can transform backgrounds & clothing in real-time

Snapchat is further integrating AI into its platform. This time, the company is promising “new AR experiences” powered by GenAI. In simple terms, Snapchat will allow users to generate custom lenses using text prompts.

In a blog post published on June 18, Snapchat detailed its upcoming on-device AI model capable of transforming a user’s surroundings with augmented reality (AR). The new model is in its early prototype stage but eventually, it will let creators turn a text prompt into a custom lens.

“We’re previewing Snap’s real-time image model that can instantly bring your imagination to life in AR. This early prototype makes it possible to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real-time,” Snapchat wrote.

A GIF posted in the blog shows how the feature might work. The background and clothing of the people shown in the GIF changes based on the prompt “50s sci-fi film.” Snapchat didn’t reveal when this AI model will be rolled out.

These lenses will be available to users in the coming months, while creators can start making lenses with the model by the end of this year, according to TechCrunch.

Snapchat is also rolling out a “new GenAI Suite” that could make it easier for creators to make custom AR effects. The latest Lens Studio update comes with a bunch of new features, including some face effects. Creators can now write a description or upload an image, and Lens Studio will whip up a custom lens that totally transforms a user’s face.

These new features join several AI features that Snapchat announced over the last year, including Bitmoji Backgrounds, Chat Wallpapers, Dreams, My AI, and AI Lenses.